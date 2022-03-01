Jesse Williams Settles Custody Battle With Ex Wife Aryn Drake Lee

The Cheating Rumors

The Station 19 actor addressed the rumors that he had been unfaithful while appearing in Jay-Z’s “Footnotes” segment for the rapper’s track track “4:44″ in July 2017. “I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years,” Williams said in the video, though he didn’t refer to his ex by name, “and all of a sudden motherf–kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”