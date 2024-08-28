Ludacris is giving Us an inside look at his jaw-dropping mansion and opening his doors to a lucky fan.

The rapper, 46, has teamed up with Booking.com for the “Welcome to Atlanta Summer Send-Off” to offer a VIP fan experience that includes a two-night stay at the rapper’s 22-acre compound in Georgia. The estate, which Ludacris has owned since 2003, has five bedrooms and even more bathrooms. Some additional famous faces in Ludacris’ neighborhood include Cardi B and Steve Harvey.

“What up, it’s Ludacris and I wanted to personally welcome you to my Atlanta home. I’m opening the doors and sharing my special space with YOU,” Ludacris shared via his home’s Booking.com page. “From the moment you step in, I want you to feel like you’re part of the family. Whether you’re chillin’ by the lake, shooting hoops on the court, or catching your favorite movie in the private theater, I want you to create unforgettable lifetime memories here the same way I’ve done. It’s all about good vibes and great times! Love!”

In addition to staying in Ludacris’ home, the lucky visitor will also get to meet him and take home some autographed keepsakes. The person and three guests of their choosing will get the full-on red carpet treatment by getting chauffeured via a limo and a trip to Ludacris’ favorite restaurant in town, Le Bilboquet.

Starting Wednesday, August 28, Ludacris’ home will be available to book for one person who can bring up to three guests. The stay will take place from September 3 to September 5 and will only cost $4.04, a nod to the iconic Atlanta area code.

Keep scrolling to take a look inside Ludacris’ home: