Celebrity News

Sydney Sweeney Buys $13.5 Million Florida Home: Inside Her Oceanfront Mansion

By
Sydney Sweeney Buys 135 Million Florida Home
Sydney SweeneyGetty Images/MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has a new place to stay while she is visiting the sunshine state.

The actress, 26, bought a $13.5 million mansion in South Florida, half an hour away from Key West. Sweeney’s new pad is a 7,720-square-foot oceanfront home. The house has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a 520-bottle wine room, a 330-gallon aquarium, an elevator, a home gym, a game room and carport parking.

The house’s tropical backyard includes an infinity pool with a swim-up bar, a hot tub and a private boat launch that can hold up to six vessels.

In addition to the Floridan abode, Sweeney also purchased a house in Los Angeles back in November 2021. Following the big buy, she opened up about being able to call herself a homeowner.

“I always thought that when I turned 18, I’d have all this money and I’d buy back my parents’ house and put them all back together again. And I never was able to, and I never did,” she said to the Associated Press in November 2021. “So now being able to be in a house is such an incredible, humbling, amazing accomplishment that I still can’t believe I was able to pull off.”

Keep scrolling to take a look inside Sweeney’s new Florida abode:

