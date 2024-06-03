Celebrity real estate brokers Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon‘s renovated Long Island estate is the pair’s ultimate dream home.

“What began as a seemingly straightforward renovation of an existing structure ballooned into a full out tear-down and ground-up, new construction project that challenged and enriched us in ways we had never dreamed of,” the couple, who acquired the property in 2013, exclusively told Us Weekly of their waterfront residence.

Named “Summerwind” because of its “panoramic vistas of Long Island Sound and a healthy adoration of Frank Sinatra,” the sprawling 10,000 square foot Spanish Colonial house was originally a single-story home belonging to Conlon’s mother in the 1960s.

The renovation process – which took about six years to complete – was a testament to the pair’s ability to work together. (In addition to Postilio and Conlon working at Compass, they also starred on HGTV‘s Selling New York, where some of their clients included Liza Minnelli and Barry Manilow.) The pair also tapped John Cetra and Nancy Ruddy of the award-winning firm, CetraRuddy, to help with architecture and design.

“The project made our relationship stronger. Just as we work together in real estate and real life, building and decorating the house became another opportunity for collaboration and compromise,” they told Us. “If one of us spotted a piece of furniture or art that seemed to fill a void, we’d have a conversation on what it meant to us, where it might go, and what we were willing to spend. Also, if one of us had a very strong feeling about an idea, good or bad, we learned to accept and welcome the other’s point of view.”

Boasting six bedrooms (several of which are music-themed), five bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, the duo’s home also features five fireplaces, a conservatory, library, sound-proof theater, music room and hammered-brass bar, all of which span across two floors and an expansive subterranean level. Entertainment and music themes are heavily present throughout the home, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Conlon is a former Broadway producer and Postilio is a former professional singer.

One of the twosome’s favorite things about their estate, however, is the opportunity to host family and friends year-round.

“Having friends and family visit or stay with us is one of our greatest joys,” they told Us. “Filling the house with laughter and loved ones helps us to focus on what really matters in life. Summerwind has constantly helped to nudge us out of a comfortable lull and towards the road of adventure. And we look forward to many new adventures to come.”

Keep scrolling to see every photo of Postilio and Conlon’s breathtaking home.