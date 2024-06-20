Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry’s moms are coming to the small screen, and Us Weekly helped give fans a preview of their new TV One series.

Cohosting with Us, the network held an exclusive event in celebration of the premiere of Raising Fame on Tuesday, June 18, at The Standard, High Line in New York City. The series features Lucille O’Neal and Sonya Curry sitting down with their fellow celebrity parents to open up about the trials and triumphs of raising stars.

The show’s lineup of guests includes the families of Chadwick Boseman, Danielle Brooks, Magic Johnson, Fantasia, John Legend, Billy Porter and more.

Attended by influencers and industry tastemakers, Us and TV One’s event kicked off with an outdoor cocktail hour before the series screening and discussion with Lucille and Sonya, moderated by iOne Digital’s Tanya Hoffler-Moore.

Keep scrolling to get an inside look at Us Weekly and TV One’s Raising Fame event:

Raising Fame premieres on TV One Sunday, July 7, at 10 p.m. ET.