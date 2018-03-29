An affair to remember! Ballers star Jazmyn Simon celebrated her upcoming nuptials to finance Dulé Hill with an intimate bridal shower on Saturday, March 24, and shared exclusive details from the event with Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old Baggage Claim actress hosted 50 of her closest family and friends who came from near and far to honor the glowing bride-to-be. Simon stunned in an A.L.C. top and high-waisted white pants — adding a pop of color with a pair of electric yellow Christian Louboutins. She completed the look with a Cartier Love bracelet and her stunning engagement ring from her love.

Scroll below to see exclusive pics!