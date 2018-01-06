Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are giving new meaning to the term “modern family” — the A-list couple combined their broods to watch the Lakers play the Hornets on Friday, January 5.

J.Lo’s 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max — who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — and the athlete’s children with ex Cynthia Scurtis, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, were on hand to enjoy the game in Los Angeles with the stars.

The Shades of Blue actress, 48, looked chic in a fur vest, beige high heels, a light blue sweater and dark jeans. Rodriguez, 42, was dressed casually in a dark jacket over a dark shirt. Their kids seemed to get along famously as they were spotted taking selfies.

The family night out was not the first time the pair have spent quality time bonding with each other’s kids. In August, Rodriguez shared a photo of all three of his girls hanging out and getting dinner at Coconut Grove. He also told Us Weekly exclusively in September that his daughters’ role model is Lopez and that they think being around her is “so cool.”

In December, the “Jenny From the Block” singer shared adorable photos on her Instagram Story of the former Yankee trimming the tree with Emme and Max. They also spent Christmas together in Miami.

It’s just as well that their respective children get along as the lovebirds take the next step in their relationship. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in October, “Jennifer and Alex are looking at getting a place together in NYC and I think they are looking to buy.”

Scroll through to see the pics of their fun-filled night out!