Family time! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel headed to Mexico to attend her brother Justin Biel’s destination wedding — and the photos are beautiful!

The pair jetted off to Cabo San Lucas to attend at the nuptials on Thursday, April 19, and looked stunning together as they celebrated love. Biel, 36, was glowing in a long, off-the-shoulder beige dress while her husband kept it classy in a black suit and tie. Scroll down to see more photos of the couple from the wedding.