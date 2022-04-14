2012

The pair began dating the same year that Depp announced his split from longtime partner Paradis. In January 2014, the Kentucky native and the Justice League star got engaged. Heard did not often speak publicly about her then-fiancé, but she rejected the idea that her relationship was helping her gain a leg up in Hollywood. “I haven’t noticed any change in my career,” she told W magazine in May 2014. “And, for better or worse, I’ve always had a love life that seemed particularly salacious to some people.”