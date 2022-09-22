Cancel OK

Johnny Depp’s Romantic History: Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and More

Johnny Depps Romantic History Amber Heard Winona Ryder Kate Moss More
Kate Moss

Fashionable couple! Depp first hooked up with Moss in 1994. During their romance, the Black Mass star was arrested for allegedly trashing a hotel room at the Mark Hotel in New York City. When police entered, they reportedly found the couple sitting amid debris.

“There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit,” Moss told Vanity Fair in 2012 of their relationship and subsequent breakup in 1998. “Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost the gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!”

