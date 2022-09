Winona Ryder

The actor-producer met Winona Ryder for the first time at the premiere for 1989’s Great Balls of Fire! when the actress was only 17. In 1990, they costarred in Edward Scissorhands, and Depp later proposed. More than a decade after they called it quits in 1993, Ryder recalled the end of their relationship in a 2009 interview with Elle UK, calling it her “first real breakup, the first heartbreak.”