Not weird at all? Katy Perry began the celebrations to ring in 2019 with her current beau, Orlando Bloom, and her ex flame Diplo in Aspen, Colorado — and they all seemed to have a great time.

The 40-year-old DJ documented a night full of pre-NYE festivities on Sunday, December 30, in which Perry, 34 — whom he briefly dated in 2014 — could be seen dancing and sipping champagne.

Eye witness Alexander Hankin tells Us Weekly that Perry and Bloom, 41, “were with Diplo and Kate Hudson at Cloud 9 Bistro on Sunday.”

Hankin added: “The group were all dancing together inside the bistro and spraying champagne. They came as a big group.”

Scroll down to see photos of the celebration.