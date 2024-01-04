Kelly Clarkson has had a rough few years following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020 — and isn’t quite ready to get back out there yet.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single,” Clarkson shared via an Instagram video in September 2023. “I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there’s a lot going on. And, you know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody and you don’t. That’s hard to start over.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share daughter River and son Remington together.

Following the news of their split, Clarkson and Blackstock were involved in a long legal battle regarding spousal support, custody of their children and Clarkson’s Montana ranch. The twosome eventually settled their divorce in March 2022.

Keep scrolling to hear everything Clarkson has said about dating after her divorce: