Giving back! Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner attended the opening of the Watts Empowerment Center in Los Angeles on Friday, March 17, where they were honored with “The Key to Our Hearts” for their generous contributions to the center.

The 24-hour community establishment, which is a safe haven for inner-city kids, was in danger of shutting down due to a lack of funding but was saved thanks to an Indiegogo crowdfunding page — which raised $92,401 — as well as the reality TV family stepping in to help.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars and Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were on hand to celebrate the opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Kim encouraged people to take advantage of the facilities, telling the crowd, “Thank you, guys, all so much for welcoming us into your community and we’re so proud, really, of all of the amazing things my mom and Corey have done to set up this center,” before adding, “I hope you guys enjoy it.” The family was also gifted honorary keys to the center for their role in supporting the community.

