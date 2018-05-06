Sister date! Kylie and Kendall Jenner stepped out together in New York City on Saturday, May 5.

The Lip Kit maven went out to dinner with her friends at Nobu earlier in the night, wearing a white crop top, and later in the night, she was spotted in a new outfit alongside her supermodel sister.

The 20-year-old kept it casual in an all-black Spandex Alexander Wang outfit and paired the look with matching fishnets and heels. The Estée Lauder spokesperson, 22, kept it cool in a black crop top, high-waisted gray jeans and an oversize leather jacket.

The duo is in town for The Met Gala, which is set to take place on Monday, May 7. The makeup mogul will be attending the fashion event just three months after she welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, with boyfriend Travis Scott. Scroll down to see more photos of the new mom and her sister during their night out!