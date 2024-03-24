Lisa Ann Walter puts her Abbott Elementary paycheck to good use.

“The best thing about getting a regular paycheck is that I can afford weekly dance lessons,” Walter, 60, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “I competed in hustle competitions, taught ballroom at Arthur Murray and was taught by the best Blackpool champs for Shall We Dance?, [but] I never learned the Argentine tango, so I am now – look at the effect on my booty!”

While the actress loves her job and learning how to do the Argentine tango, she still takes time to unwind by heading to bar trivia in Santa Monica with her friends.

“Each of us has several areas of expertise, making us a pretty good team,” Walter explains to Us.

Scroll down for an exclusive peek at a day in Walter’s life working on Abbott Elementary – from filming to doing press: