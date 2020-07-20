Joker vibes! Mark Zuckerberg’s name trended on Twitter after he was spotted wearing an excessive amount of sunscreen.

The Facebook cofounder, 36, went surfing in Hawaii on Saturday, July 18, in a blue long-sleeve shirt and black shorts, but Twitter users were more focused on his face than his attire. From his forehead down to his chin, he had on so much sunscreen that his mug was visibly whiter than the rest of his body.

“Is that the Joker?” one Twitter user quipped as the photos went viral. Another wrote, “I’m honestly fascinated by the idea that Mark Zuckerberg, the man who controls social media, has so little social media awareness that he keeps accidentally becoming a living meme.”

Several social media users also took notice of Zuckerberg’s backside, which he stuck out while riding the waves.

“Bro why is Mark Zuckerberg so THICK,” a third Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “Why does mark zuckerberg have a dump truck ass.”

During his surfing session, the entrepreneur rode a $12,000 eFoil board, which is electric and gives the sensation of flying over water. He was joined on the water by his security detail and pro surfer Kai Lenny, who wore much less sunscreen.

In recent years, Zuckerberg has spent a lot of time in Hawaii, where he has purchased a great deal of land. Last month, Hawaii native Mia Brier publicly called out the media magnate for “colonizing” the island of Kauai.

“Mark Zuckerberg is the sixth richest man in the world… and he is suing Native Hawaiians in Kauai for their land so he can build a mansion,” she wrote in a Change.org petition, referencing lawsuits that Zuckerberg made headlines for filing in 2017. “They have built lives there. They have built families there. Hawaiians are already mistreated enough as is. We need to let them have this. Their land is important to them. He’s building a mansion to what? Live in Kauai for two months out of the year? This is inhuman. It is sick. He needs to be stopped.”

More than 800,000 people have signed Brier’s petition since its June 27 launch. Zuckerberg’s rep told Newsweek that “the premise of this petition is false.”

