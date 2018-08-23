Not exactly fit for royals! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s live wax figures are giving fans a fright.

London locals thought they spotted the Captain General Royal Marines, 33, and the Suits alum, 37, out and about on Wednesday, August 22, but they actually saw Madame Tussauds actors wearing waxwork heads while impersonating the royal couple.

The actress portraying Meghan sported a chic white T-shirt and jeans, while Harry’s double wore a collared blue button-down shirt and jeans. The pair were accompanied by a beagle that looked like the former lifestyle blogger’s dog Guy.

