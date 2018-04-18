Prince Harry’s parents raised him right. When the 33-year-old and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, were meeting delegates at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London on Wednesday, April 18, they both moved in to shake hands with the same man at the same time. Being the gentleman that he is, Harry immediately stepped to the side so Markle, 36, could go first.

It was a big day for the former Suits actress, marking her first diplomatic event on behalf of the royal family. Markle looked perfect for the occasion in an Altuzarra dress paired with a Camilla and Marc blazer and strappy Tamara Mellon heels.

Queen Elizabeth II appointed her grandson Harry as an ambassador for the charity, which aims to give young people a platform to address topics such as education and environmental changes. Markle will work alongside Harry after their May 19 wedding.

The future husband and wife will attend a Women’s Empowerment reception on Thursday, April 19.

