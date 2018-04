Always the do-gooders! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in London on Thursday, April 19, to attend the Women’s Empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society.

The special event, which marked the fourth day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, comes exactly one month before the couple will exchange vows at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Scroll down to see photos of the actress, 36, and the royal, 33, enjoying the occasion.