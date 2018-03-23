Happily ever after! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their forthcoming nuptials in style with a custom china set.

“This official commemorative china celebrates the marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on 19th May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle,” the Buckingham Palaces shop captioned an Instagram photo of the collection on Friday, March 22. “The exclusive design shows a monogram surmounted by the coronet of Prince Harry, and tied together with white ribbons. The decorative borders are inspired by the mid-thirteenth century Gilbert’s doors at St. George’s Chapel.”

Fans of the royals can shop the collection now by clicking here and by visiting the Royal Collection Trust shops at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

All profits will go to The Royal Collection Trust, a charity that supports the Royal Collection and annually promotes loans, publications, educational programs and exhibitions.

Scroll down to see the individual pieces available for purchase!