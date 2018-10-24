Duchess Meghan’s first solo engagement during her royal tour of Fiji was cut short over security concerns.

The 37-year-old, who is four months pregnant, headed to Suva Market on Wednesday, October 24, to meet female vendors involved in the UN Women’s Markets for Change project. She was scheduled to spend approximately 15 minutes at the market, but was whisked away by security halfway through her visit as a large crowd gathered to greet her in the enclosed space.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirms to Us Weekly that Meghan’s visit was cut short due to crowd management issues.

See more photos from Meghan’s brief market trip below.