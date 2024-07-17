Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are saying goodbye to their Los Angeles home — and its bathroom with side-by-side toilets.

The couple placed their Encino property on the real estate market at a listing price of $11.9 million, not long after the pair purchased a larger house — owned by music producer Zedd — for $17 million.

Purchased in 2020, Trainor remodeled many of the home’s spaces to fit her and Sabara’s needs, as well as those of their two young sons — Riley, 3, and Barry, 12 months. The mansion’s many amenities include an outdoor playground, putting green, basketball/tennis court and an at-home recording studio. The space spans 14,165 square feet, features six bedrooms and is located near celebrity neighbors Selena Gomez, Zendaya and Machine Gun Kelly.

One of the home’s most unique design choices is located in one of its eight bathrooms. “We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice,” Trainor revealed in an October 2021 podcast interview. “We pee at the same time a lot.”

Scroll down to get a peek inside the couple’s soon-to-be former home:

Read more in this week’s relaunch issue of the brand-new Us Weekly, featuring 12 additional pages, a redesigned look and new franchises you’ll love — on newsstands now.