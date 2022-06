Perfect Project

In May 2021, three years after the duo shared the screen in I Feel Pretty, Philipps joked that there was one thing that could get her to team up with Williams again in the future.

“It fell into place because my then-husband [Marc Silverstein] was directing it,” she told Us exclusively before joking that Williams’ husband, Thomas Kail, could take on their next project. “Tommy’s a director too, maybe we can get him to direct something for the two of us.”