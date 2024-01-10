Your account
Celebrity News

Busy Philipps on Michelle Williams Narrating Britney Spears Memoir: ‘We Lost It’

By
Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams Lost It Over Britney Memoir Ask
Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams have pledged their love and support to Britney Spears.

Philipps, 44, joined Andy Cohen in the Bravo Clubhouse on Tuesday, January 9, on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen. During the appearance, a fan called in to ask about her and Williams’ reactions to the Oscar winner being asked to narrate Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released in October 2023.

“We lost it!” Philipps exclaimed to Cohen.

The Mean Girls star continued to share a bit of the process Williams went through when deciding to go forward with voicing the iconic pop princess. “She was like, ‘I have to do this, right?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, obviously,’” Philipps said.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps' BFF Moments grey tank

Related: Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps' Best BFF Moments Over the Years

The two best friends met as costars on the WB series Dawson’s Creek in 2001 and were working in show business at the same time as Spears, 42. “[Michelle] really felt a connection. We all came up in a very particular time in this industry.” Philipps said on Tuesday. “We were subjected to a lot and I think there was a lot that was, sadly, very relatable to all women in Britney’s book.”

Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams Lost It Over Britney Memoir Ask
Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

As always, Philipps remains the ever supportive best friend applauding Williams’ performance as Spears. “Michelle doing it was just incredible and really beautiful,” she told Cohen.

Upon the release of Spears’ memoir, Williams’ performance as Spears got critical acclaim and went instantly viral. Highlights included Williams taking on the voice of Justin Timberlake, her delivery of “bless his heart” about Kevin Federline’s music career and anything involving Jamie Lynn Spears.

The Biggest Celeb Memoir Bombshells of 2023 Prince Harry s Todger Will and Jada s Split and More

Related: The Biggest Celeb Memoir Bombshells of 2023: Prince Harry's Todger and More

Spears’ memoir was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller and sold over two million copies globally. In The Woman in Me, readers got a glimpse into the events behind that and Spears’s trials and tribulations in the music industry, giving a new perspective on what she has been through amid her 13-year-long conservatorship.

Philipps and Cohen agreed on Tuesday that Spears deserves our respect, with Cohen concluding, “Britney deserves some peace and some happiness.”

