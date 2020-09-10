Celebrating her bestie! Busy Philipps honored her longtime pal Michelle Williams with a sweet tribute for the Oscar nominee’s 40th birthday.

The Cougar Town alum, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 9, to recognize Williams on her special day. Philipps shared candid photos of the pair in a bathroom together as she helped her BFF with her hair, and she also uploaded a shot of Wiliams as a child.

“I love these pictures. Because it’s just truly so us,” Philipps remarked in the post’s caption. “I can’t believe my best friend is 40. We met 20 years ago, which makes no sense because we’re still 27.”

The This Will Only Hurt a Little author continued, “I really wish I could be with my friend tonight celebrating how special and incredible and brilliant she is. And to tell her in person how I’m eternally grateful that we met all those years ago because there’s no one I’d rather weather all the storms with and celebrate all the wonderful things with and cry and cry and laugh and laugh and drink and not drink with.”

Philipps wished for everyone to be able to “be with our friends and the people we love right now” amid the COVID-19 crisis, but she has “hope” of reuniting with loved ones because “life is long.” She also believes that there are “so many more birthdays” she will get to celebrate with the Fosse/Verdon actress.

“I can’t wait to be old someday with my friend and go to farmers markets in the countryside with [Michelle] — my long grey hair parted in the middle and pulled tightly back in a bun and she in some giant sun hat, protecting her still perfect porcelain skin,” she explained. “And then we, two old ladies who met when they were girls, jokingly will say to the lady farmer selling us oranges, ‘You won’t believe this — we’ve been friends 50 years! Which makes no sense because we’re only 40!’”

Philipps added, “And then Michelle will turn to me and say (for the girl’s benefit), ‘Well, I’m only 40, B. You’re 41.’ And we will look at each other and link arms and laugh. Happy birthday, M. I love you.”

Philipps and Williams met while costarring on Dawson’s Creek together in the early 2000s. From that point on, they have remained the closest of friends.

The dynamic duo have been together through thick and thin, including last year when Williams supported Philipps as the latter’s E! talk show, Busy Tonight, was canceled.

“Tonight is actually opening night of my daughter’s school play. And what I said to her, ‘Listen, Aunt Biz needs me. Are you cool if I just come to the middle and the ending?’” Williams said on Busy Tonight’s final episode in May 2019, while referring to her now-14-year-old daughter, Matilda. “She was like, ‘Mom, absolutely. Get on that plane, of course.’”

The Freaks and Geeks alum previously told Us Weekly exclusively the key to her long-lasting friendship with Williams. “Whether you’re, like, in the public eye or not, I think the secret to longevity in friendships is putting in the time and the understanding and working through any issues that might arise,” Philipps told Us in June 2019. “I think that especially now with texting, it’s even easier to stay in touch with people and be communicative.”