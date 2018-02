Before he was a star on NBC’s This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia was just regular teenager. As a senior at El Modena High School in 1995, he needed a prom date, and was introduced to then-20-year-old Chelsie Stringham by a pal. “I seriously made him look like the coolest guy ever taking an older girl to prom,” she jokes to Us Weekly. “When I met him, I was like, why does this cute kid not have a date?”

