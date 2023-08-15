NFL Tragedies of 2023: The Saddest and Most Shocking Deaths

Football fans have had to mourn a heartbreaking amount of NFL stars in 2023.

In January 2023, the Detroit Lions confirmed that Jessie Lemonier passed away at the age of 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” a statement from the team read. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lemonier’s agent, Drew Smith, confirmed to ESPN at the time that his client was expecting his first child prior to his passing. No further details about the linebacker’s death were revealed.

Alex Collins’ passing also shocked sports supporters when he died in August 2023 after a motorcycle accident at the age of 28.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” the athlete’s family said in a statement at the time. “Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available.”

Scroll down for the heartbreaking NFL tragedies of 2023: