Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have remained close since starring on the hit series Normal People.

The pair starred as Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan on the Hulu show, which was based on Sally Rooney‘s novel of the same name. Following the 2020 premiere, Mescal gushed over the bond he formed with Edgar-Jones throughout filming.

“I could not have asked for a better partner,” he said during a BAFTA TV panel discussion in 2021.

Mescal revealed that he and Edgar-Jones “spent a week together” before rehearsals began to talk about their characters’ journeys. “We had done a chemistry read before it, so I think there was a kind of understanding that we would work together well,” he continued.

Mescal went on to win a BAFTA Television Award for his performance as Connell, and Edgar-Jones was one of the first to celebrate his success.

“I am ridiculously proud of my lovely friend Paul Mescal for his deserved win,” she gushed via social media in 2021. “This is the longest overdue in person celebration ever but some day soon we shall drink and dance and laugh about how crazy the last two years have been and how lucky we are to know each other.”

Both Mescal and Edgar-Jones were grateful to lean on one another as Normal People put them both on the map. From reuniting at the 2022 Met Gala to their spot-on Fleabag Halloween costume later that year, the pair’s strong bond hasn’t wavered.

“Met Paul, fell in love with Paul … you know, as a friend,” Edgar-Jones said at an event in Ireland in May 2024 while reflecting on the series. “I’m announcing it here.”

Scroll down for a look at Mescal and Edgar-Jones sweetest friendship moments: