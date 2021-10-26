Harry Jowsey

The Too Hot To Handle alum made headlines when he posted a photo of him holding an award from OnlyFans honoring him on a major accomplishment.

“Big month on only fans 😈,” the reality star tweeted alongside the trophy that read “Congratulations Top Earner $500,000” in August 2021.

Two months later, Jowsey confirmed that he had already made more than $1 million on OnlyFans.

“We’re doing really well,” he told Jason Tartick during an episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast in October 2021. “I don’t have anything to hide and I’m an open book with everyone. … My biggest goal is to have people that were in the same position as me, someone who has achieved some small success, to know that it is possible for you to do it.”