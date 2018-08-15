Best job ever? Kaylee Greer is using her passion for photographing animals to also do some good by giving dogs in shelters a chance to be in the spotlight.

“My greatest mission with my photography is to give a voice to the voiceless. It’s to tell the stories of the forgotten, the abandoned, and the left behind — to tell the stories of the ones who have no way to speak for themselves. I live to make beautiful photographs of dogs that capture their spirits and their personalities — images that can stand to show the world what these dogs are truly made of,” the pet photographer, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively. “My greatest privilege in this world has been being able to capture one single message that sings loud across my imagery, and that is this: Shelter dogs are not broken. They only need love like any good dog.”

Greer — who takes professional photos of dogs for private and commercial clients for a living — was inspired after volunteering at a local animal shelter and being moved by the adorable pups. “It was there that I realized that a photograph had the potential and the power to save a life. I was looking through the adoptable profiles of these dogs that I loved so much and realized that the cell phone photos that were snapped through the bars of the cage that were representing them were all they had — and that based on those photos alone, very few of those dogs might ever make it out,” she continued. “I was suddenly aware that if an image was able tell the whole story — to capture a dog’s personality and spirit in one tiny instant — then that image could be the key to that dog finding the love he had been so patiently waiting for.”

Her good deeds — and hard work — seem to have paid off. Greer’s new television show Pupparazzi premieres on Nat Geo WILD on September 15.

Scroll through to see some of her photos!