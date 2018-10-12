Last outing before baby? Pippa Middleton was all smiles as she arrived to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday, October 12.

Duchess Kate’s younger sister, who is nine-months pregnant, wore an all-green bespoke Denver Emilia Wickstead dress from the Resort 2018 collection to the ceremony, which accentuated her baby bump. She wore a matching fascinator, black heels and Pippa Small jewelry.

The mom-to-be, 35 was escorted inside by her husband, James Matthews. She previously wore a lighter floral green dress embedded with pink flowers to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s nuptials at the same location on May 19.

Pippa and Matthews tied the knot in May 2017, and three months later, a source told Us Weekly that the couple was “trying for a baby.” She finally confirmed her pregnancy in a guest column for U.K.’s Waitrose magazine in June.

Scroll through to see more photos.