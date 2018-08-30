The Jackson family came together to celebrate what would have been Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday. The late King of Pop’s eldest children, Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson, were among the many attendees who stepped out in Las Vegas on Wednesday, August 29, for an event dubbed the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration.

“We celebrate our father every single day,” Paris, 20, told reporters. “It’s really exciting to be here. There is a lot of love here tonight. We just want to make him proud.”

Prince, 21, echoed, “He led by example. He obviously had a much larger platform than everyday people have. Me personally, I like to make it my goal, once a day, to help someone out. Even if it’s just a complete stranger and it’s just listening to them and putting a smile on someone’s face.”

