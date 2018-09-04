Doing their part. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stepped out at the WellChild Awards on Tuesday, September 4, at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The couple supported a pre-ceremony reception in honor of the young winners, their families and the nominated healthcare, education and social professionals.

The WellChild Awards celebrates the strength and inspiration that gravely ill children in England exhibit. The ceremony also praises those who dedicate their time to caring for the young ones.

