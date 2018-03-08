Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t just celebrating their upcoming nuptials. The couple marked International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8, by traveling to Birmingham, England, to meet with young female students pursuing careers in science, math, technology and engineering.

At the royal engagement, which took place at Millennium Point, the Harry, 33, and the former Suits actress, 36, spent time shaking hands with and hugging young admirers.

Last month, at a forum for The Royal Foundation, newly-baptized Markle revealed that she wants to use her upcoming position to promote women’s empowerment and referenced the #MeToo movement.

“There’s no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered,” Harry’s future wife told the audience. “And people really helping to support them, men included in that. It makes such a tremendous difference.”