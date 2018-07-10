Off they go! Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Prince William and Duchess Kate were among the royal family members who gathered at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, July 10, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

The Suits alum, 36, wore a black bespoke Dior dress with a Stephen Jones fascinator. Her hair was styled in a side bun, which is quickly becoming her signature look. She walked arm-in-arm with husband Harry, 33, who donned a traditional military uniform and cap that matched his brother, William, 36. Kate, also 36, opted for a pale blue dress by Alexander McQueen, the same designer behind the white gown she wore a day earlier to her son Prince Louis’ christening. She topped off Tuesday’s look with a Sean Barrett hat.

Other royals in attendance included Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. The monarch, 92, appeared to be in good spirits despite missing 2-month-old Louis’ christening on Monday, July 9. Her husband, Prince Philip, did not attend either event, but Buckingham Palace said it was not due to health reasons.