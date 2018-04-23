Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried on with their busy schedule just a few hours after his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, welcomed their third child on Monday, April 23.

Harry, 33, and the Suits alum, 36, attended a memorial service at St. Martin-in-the-Fields church in London to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Stephen Lawrence, a black British man who was murdered at the age of 18 in a racially motivated shooting in April 1993.

Just a few miles away at St. Mary’s Hospital, William, 35, and Kate, 36, were enjoying their first moments with their 8 pound, 7 ounce baby boy, who was born at 11:01 a.m. local time on Monday.

See photos from Harry and Markle’s appearance below.