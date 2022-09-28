Gone too soon. Robert Cormier, star of the long-running UPtv drama Heartland, died on Friday, September 23. He was 33.

The Designated Survivor alum’s sister told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, September 27, that the actor died in a hospital in Ontario, Canada, after sustaining injuries in a fall.

“Robert was an athlete, an actor and a great brother,” read an obituary for the former Slasher star. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”

A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, October 2.

Cormier was perhaps best known for his work on Heartland, a Canadian drama series that debuted on the country’s CBC network in 2007. (In the U.S., the show airs on UPtv and is available to stream via Netflix.)

The Canada native played Finn Cotter, the grandson of Al Cotter (Duncan Fraser), in season 15 of the show and was expected to return for season 16, which premieres on CBC next month. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier,” CBC wrote in a statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday. “He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

UPtv also paid tribute to the late actor via social media, writing: “Robert Cormier, aka Heartland‘s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers.”

In addition to appearing on Heartland, Cormier racked up credits in TV shows including Designated Survivor, Ransom and American Gods. He also played Kit Jennings in season 3 of Netflix’s Slasher, which debuted in 2019.

When he was growing up, Cormier idolized the Belgian action star Jean-Claude Van Damme, going so far as to tell his father to call him Robbie Van Damme. “He was my favorite,” Cormier recalled.

