Scandal Alum Bellamy Young Inside a Day in My Life

For actress Bellamy Young, the perfect day is all about prioritizing mind, body and spirit.

“Being in nature feeds my soul,” the Scandal alum, 54, shares exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

In addition to prioritizing getting in her steps outdoors, Young also centers herself with meditation at the end of each day.

“Meditation always helps center and ground me,” she tells Us. “I try to release any residue of the day. I want to go into my dreams clear so I can rest and get ready for whatever tomorrow brings.”

Keep scrolling for an inside look at a balanced New York City day in Young’s life: