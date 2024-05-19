As one of the top real estate brokers in New York City, Bianca D’Alessio’s entire day revolves around optimizing her business. Even during her 5 a.m. workout session, the Selling the Hamptons star, 31, is brainstorming for work.

“I do my best creative thinking when my body is moving,” D’Alessio exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “So I tend to run out of class and rush to the office to put my ideas into motion.”

D’Alessio’s day ends after midnight in bed with her laptop, putting the finishing touches on her work for the day. The entrepreneur’s busy schedule makes sense given the stiff competition on Max’s Selling the Hamptons.

The docuseries follows seven agents from Nest Seekers International — including D’Alessio — who compete to make their mark in the elite East Coast market. With properties valued in the millions, every moment counts for D’Alessio and her colleagues.

Keep scrolling for an inside look at a busy work day in D’Alessio’s life:

Season 2 of Selling the Hamptons is streaming now on Max.