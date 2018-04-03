A whole new meaning to the happiest place on Earth! Multiple dogs in Micky Mouse hats visited Disneyland on Thursday, March 29 — but the pups weren’t there just for fun.

The canine’s field trip was part of service dog training for Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that provides no-cost, highly trained assistance canines to help people with disabilities. The theme park provides a challenging environment that allows the furry friends to thrive as they practice patience and attentiveness.

But it wasn’t all work and no play. Scroll down to see the good boys and girls enjoying their sunny day out.