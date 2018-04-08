Man’s best friend. Sir Patrick Stewart recently visited the ASPCA’s Canine Annex for Rehabilitation and Enrichment (CARE), where he spent some quality time with animals who were rescued from dogfighting.

The Star Trek star, along with wife Sunny Ozell, toured the facilities, which is dedicated to rehabilitating canine victims of cruelty and neglect. The couple doted on two adorable dogs named Holly and Orson, who eagerly ate up his attention. The actor showed the pups tons of affection, giving them attention, snacks and kisses.

National Dogfighting Awareness Day is on Sunday, April 8 — to learn more and to help take action against it, visit www.ASPCA.org/BreakTheChain.