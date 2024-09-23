Stars like Dick Van Dyke, Clint Eastwood and Rita Moreno have been gracing our TV screens for decades — and they’re still making an impact in Hollywood during their twilight years.

After Eastwood was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950, Universal Studios employee Chuck Hill spotted him while filming at Fort Ord in California and brought him to the company. Eastwood signed with the company in 1954. He went on to make his directorial debut in 1971’s Play Misty for Me and has continued his career in front — and behind — the camera ever since.

Eastwood, who turned 90 in 2020 and has won five Oscars including the Irving G. Thalberg Award, is still pursuing his passion and is set to release Juror No. 2 in late 2024.

Moreno, who got her start in 1961’s West Side Story, is showing no signs of slowing down herself. Ahead of ringing in her 92nd birthday in 2023, Moreno reflected on the milestone celebration. “I said to my daughter, ‘What are we going to do? Because I definitely want to celebrate 92. My God, that’s pretty good!” Moreno told People at the time. “I mean, celebrating 92 is a very big deal.”

Scroll down to see more stars in their 90s or older: