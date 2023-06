Credit: 'Surrender' by Bono

This is the story of U2’s frontman as you’ve never heard it before. Prepare to be spellbound as Bono takes you through the soundtrack of his life told through chapters named after U2 songs. With songs, stories, poems, and jokes in this deeply honest autobiography, which goes from his childhood in Dublin to selling out stadiums worldwide and beyond, listeners will better understand who Bono is and why he’s one of music’s biggest icons.