October 2010

When her album Speak Now was released, the lyrics on “Dear John” stood out to Swift’s fans. “Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong / Don’t you think 19 is too young / To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so? / I should’ve known,” she sings.

Elsewhere in the song, she calls the John in question “an expert at sorry and keeping the lines blurry.”