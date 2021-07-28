5. She Earned Her Tokyo Olympics Bid in an Unusual Way

The gymnast earned her spot as an individual by competing in the Apparatus World Cup Series, eight meets that ran from November 2018 to March 2020. After the 2016 Olympics, the International Gymnastics Federation cut Olympic team competition from five members to four members and opened up new individual spots, which athletes could earn without having to be chosen by their country’s selection committee. Carey could still have tried for a spot on the U.S. team but ultimately decided to accept the individual slot and compete on her own.