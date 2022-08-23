How the Manti Te'o Catfish Controversy Became a Nationwide Scandal

2009

In the Netflix documentary, Tuiasosopo explained that she created the Lennay Kekua Facebook account as a result of struggling with her sexuality and gender identity. “I knew what was right and wrong, but I was too far in love with being looked at in this way,” she explained in the Netflix documentary. “Yes, it was completely selfish, but it was what made me happy. It was what I wanted to be a reality.”

In 2009, she and Te’o became Facebook friends shortly after getting to know the Hawaii native’s cousin, Shiloah Te’o. “He just asked me [if I knew her]. And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve talked to her before,'” Shiloah recounted in the documentary. “My relationship with her was just like, random calls [and] texts.” Manti and Kekua’s relationship unfolded in much the same way until his junior year of college.