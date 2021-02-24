Tiger Woods was hospitalized in the aftermath of a single-car wreck on Tuesday, February 23, and authorities have officially ruled it an accident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement after the pro athlete, 45, was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics” when his vehicle flipped over several times. The car “sustained major damage” and Woods’ manager later told Golf Digest that he “suffered multiple leg injuries.” The California native was the only passenger in the car.

During a press conference on Tuesday, more details about the crash and Woods’ condition were revealed. Authorities noted that the golf champ was conscious when first responders arrived at the scene, asserting that there was “no evidence of impairment.”

Los Angeles County sheriff Alex Villanueva added, “The first contact was with the center median, from there then crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree, and there were several rollovers during that process.”

Later that evening, Villanueva addressed concerns from the public on the department’s Facebook page and denied the possibility of Woods facing reckless driving charges.

“This is purely an accident,” the sheriff said. “We do not contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash. This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime.”

One day before his hospitalization, Woods gave Dwyane Wade and David Spade a hands-on lesson on the driving range for Golf TV and Golf Digest. The former Miami heat player, 39, opened up about spending a “great day” with the 15-time major champion.

“I woke up today so proud to be able to post that moment for the world to be able to get a little snippet of our moment together,” Wade recalled during an appearance on Inside the NBA on Tuesday. “And I took a nap, and I woke up to the news. … I’m just thankful that he took the time to be able to teach me a few things about the game yesterday.”

The Chicago native was “shaken” after learning about what happened to Woods — and he wasn’t the only one. Alex Rodriguez, Barack Obama and more stars sent well-wishes to Woods while waiting for an update on his condition.

“Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻,” Lindsey Vonn, who dated Woods for three years before their May 2015 split, tweeted on Tuesday night.

