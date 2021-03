Conscious at the Scene

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who arrived at the wreck, claimed in a press conference on Tuesday that the 11-time PGA Player of the Year “seemed as though he was lucid and calm” and was able to tell the officer his name. Woods was in the drivers’ seat when the car flipped several times and “didn’t seem concerned about his injuries at the time, which is not uncommon in traffic collisions,” Gonzalez explained.