January 2020

The A Man Called Ove star received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 77th annual Golden Globes in January 2020. During his speech, which received a standing ovation, Hanks showed his family a lot of love. “[I’m] a man [who] is blessed. … Blessed with a family sitting down front like that,” he said while choking up. “A wife, who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is, and a loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months at a time.” He added, “I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”